New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are yet to take a decision regarding the party’s alliance with the ruling BJD in Odisha.

Speaking at an event hosted by a national media house, Shah declined to elaborate on the potential alliance, stating, “I do not want to speak much on any possible alliance between the BJP and BJD in Odisha. The Prime Minister and the BJP national president have not taken any decision regarding our strategy for Odisha ahead of the 2024 polls.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the alliance, Shah expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the forthcoming elections in Odisha. “Whatever our strategy may be, I am quite sure that the BJP will do well in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha,” he added.

With the party leaders yet to finalise their approach, the political landscape in Odisha remains uncertain as the state gears up for the upcoming polls.

While BJD leaders are tight-lipped about the alliance, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal’s remarks have fueled speculations. After denying alliance talks for more than a week, Samal Thursday suggested that the state unit will follow the directions of its national president JP Nadda. He was scheduled to leave for Delhi late Friday to consult senior BJP leaders over the matter.

