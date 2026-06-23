New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan amid buzz over a reshuffle of the Union council of ministers.

The president’s office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the post said.

The meeting, which took place soon after the civil investiture ceremony to confer Padma awards, assumes significance as political circles in the national capital are buzzing with the growing possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

Earlier in the day, veteran BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian resigned from the Union council of ministers following the expiry of his Rajya Sabha term.

Kurian (65) was Union minister of state for minority affairs and also for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

President Murmu has accepted Kurian’s resignation, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The BJP had decided not to renominate Kurian, whose term endedJune 21, in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh, whose Rajya Sabha term ended June 21, has also not been renominated by the BJP to the Upper House.

Singh, who had been a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan since August 2024, also holds the charge as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Of late, a few Union ministers have been given key organisational responsibilities in their home states. Their appointment has also led to speculation of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin had May 28 appointed Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra as Delhi BJP chief.

Malhotra (62) is also Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs. He currently holds both portfolios.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was in December last year named the new president of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit.