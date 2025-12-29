New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated Indian Grandmasters Humpy Kuneru and Arjun Erigaisi for winning bronze in the open section of the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship, held in Doha.

Erigaisi claimed a historic bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship in Doha, scoring 9.5 points just one point behind world champion Magnus Carlsen. With his bronze medal, he became only the second Indian male player, after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, to secure a podium finish at a World Rapid Championship.

“Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours,” PM Modi shared on X.

In the women’s World Rapid Championship being held simultaneously, Humpy claimed bronze, in addition to the gold medal she won twice in 2019 and 2024.

“Congratulations to Koneru Humpy, who finished strongly at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha, securing the Bronze medal in the women’s section. Her dedication towards the game is commendable. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi said in another X post.

In the Women’s Rapid, three players were tied for the lead going into the final round: Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, and defending champion Humpy Koneru, all on 8/10 points.

In Round 11, both Zhu and Goryachkina drew their games. Koneru, the only leader with a chance to take sole first place, had a winning endgame against compatriot Shri B. Savitha but misplayed in time trouble, allowing Savitha to escape with a draw.

Humpy finished tied for the top spot with eventual winner Aleksandra Goryachkina, a two-time World Junior Girls’ Champion, and China’s Zhu Jiner, scoring 8.5 points from 11 rounds.

According to the regulations, in the event of a tie for first place, only the top two players (based on tiebreaks) advanced to the playoff finals. To Koneru’s misfortune, she wasn’t one of them.

In the tie-break, Zhu was placed at the top, with Goryachkina second, and Humpy ended third. Goryachkina and Zhu played a tie-breaker, with the former winning to claim the gold medal.

