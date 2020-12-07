New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces on Flag Day, saying “India is proud of heroic service and selfless sacrifice of Armed Forces”.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families.”

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the individuals in uniform who valiantly fought, and continue to fight on the borders to safeguard the country’s honour.

IANS