Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off the newly-allotted three new Amrit Bharat Express trains and a passenger train service for Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram.

In a major step towards modernising rail travel for citizens and improving inter-state and regional connectivity, the PM flagged off the Amrit Bharat Expresses on the Nagercoil-Mangaluru, the Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, and the Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli routes.

He also flagged off a new passenger train service between Thrissur and Guruvayur.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express and the Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express (both from the Thiruvananthapuram Central station), the Thiruvananthapuram-Charlappalli Amrit Bharat Express (from the Thiruvananthapuram North station) and the Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger Train (from Thrissur station) departed for their destinations from their stations soon after the ceremony.

All four trains will be operated and maintained by the Southern Railway.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express will connect Kerala’s capital with key industrial, educational and medical hubs in Tamil Nadu, passing through major stations such as Tirunelveli, Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli, while the Thiruvananthapuram–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will provide a vital rail link across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, serving several important cities en route.

Meanwhile, the Nagercoil–Mangaluru Junction Amrit Bharat Express will connect Tamil Nadu with coastal Karnataka through Kerala, benefiting passengers travelling along the western coastal belt. The Guruvayur–Thrissur passenger train will offer direct and affordable connectivity between the major pilgrimage centre and Thrissur, catering to daily commuters, students and devotees.

Talking to IANS, a passenger said: “Amrit Bharat Express is a non-AC train providing both general and sleeper services for short and long distances. Currently, there are three Amrit Bharat Trains, which have wonderful general and sleeper coaches that are more spacious. having a nice interior and comfortable berths.”

“More trains, better connectivity,” he added.

Another passenger said the train has some exciting features — in every coach, there is a CCTV camera installed for safety and security purposes, each seat has a bottle holder, a phone charger socket and a holder and the same facilities are provided even in the general coaches.

In sleeper coaches, there is an extra feature of announcement of the train’s number, its route, and the next stop.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains are designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail and express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities, enhanced safety features and better ride comfort at economical fares, reinforcing inclusive growth through accessible rail travel.

