Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday began a roadshow in an open vehicle from Jantar Mantar here.

They will reach Hawa Mahal in 15 minutes.

Both the leaders waved at people gathered along the roadside amid high security.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron met at the Jantar Mantar observatory and hugged each other.

Modi reached the observatory from Jaipur airport while Macron came to the site after visiting Amber Fort.

PTI