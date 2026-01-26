New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted the nation on the 77th Republic Day.

In a post on X, he said, “Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.”

At the 77th Republic Day celebrations on the Kartavya Path, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor.

The overarching theme of this year’s event is 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

PTI