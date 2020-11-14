New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali Saturday.
“Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” he tweeted.
सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020
Diwali is being celebrated across the country Saturday.
