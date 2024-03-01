Arambagh (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali and said the entire country is reeling with anger over the issue.

Modi also slammed the opposition bloc INDIA for maintaining a stoic silence on the issue of Sandeshkhali horrors.

“Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali,” PM Modi said.

“What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame,” he said at a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

Accusing the TMC government of being corrupt in all spheres, PM Modi said, “For INDI alliance leaders, supporting the corrupt and appeasement politics is of prime importance rather than stand by those tortured by the TMC in Sandeshkhali.

“The TMC is confident that it has the support of the minorities, but the Muslims this too will vote against the goonda raj of the TMC,” he said.

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation.

Sheikh was arrested by the police yesterday after being on the run for 55 days.

PTI