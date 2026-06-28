Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie held a meeting at State House in Seychelles Sunday.

The two leaders are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, PM Modi was accorded Guard of Honour at State House in Seychelles.

On Saturday, PM Modi handed over ‘Made in India’ Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR, six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to strengthen Seychelles’ maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) priorities.

The handing-over ceremony took place in the presence of President Herminie at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria, during the first day of PM Modi’s State Visit to the archipelagic island.

“Together as partners. Stronger as one. In a special gesture, PM Narendra Modi handed over the ‘made in India’ Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to President Dr. Patrick Herminie. The FPV will contribute to strengthening Seychelles’ maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol capabilities,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted on X.

“PM also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, which will further contribute to the development and security of Seychelles. Guided by India’s Vision MAHASAGAR, India and Seychelles continue to strengthen their robust defence partnership, contributing to security and stability in the Indian Ocean region,” it added.

The two leaders also planted a sapling of the rare ‘Coco de Mer’ palm at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden on Saturday.

PM Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday afternoon to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country’s National Day as the Guest of Honour and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Following the playing of the national anthems of both countries, PM Modi and President Patrick Herminie received the military salute during the Guard of Honour inspection.

The Prime Minister also briefly enjoyed a vibrant cultural welcome, witnessing a traditional Seychellois moutya performance by a local group of dancers, followed by a performance of Nrutya, an authentic folk dance from Kutch, Gujarat, presented in honour of PM Modi.

This marks PM Modi’s second State Visit to Seychelles. Earlier in February, President Herminie was on a six-day State Visit to India.

“India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South,” the MEA mentioned in a statement.

The MEA noted that PM Modi’s visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors.

IANS