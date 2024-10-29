Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of three health projects in Odisha.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Central Drugs Testing Laboratory at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar and a 50-bed critical care block at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bargarh.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Central Research Institute in Yoga and Naturopathy at Jatni, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling attended the inauguration of the Central Drugs Testing Laboratory, while local MPs and MLAs participated in the events at Jatni and Bargarh.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the Odisha government will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme soon and added that the left-out eligible beneficiaries will get the benefits of the scheme.

The Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana will also continue in the state, he said.

The state government has allocated Rs 3,556 crore for health coverage schemes during this year’s budget (2024-25), the CM said.

Majhi said the health department received an allocation of Rs 21,000 crore to strengthen healthcare services in the state, which represents a 32 per cent increase from the previous budget and constitutes 8 per cent of the total budget, underscoring the BJP government’s commitment to the health sector.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the PM laid the foundation of a 100-bed Central Research Institute in Yoga and Naturopathy, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

The proposed institute will provide treatment for both indoor and outdoor patients, featuring a yoga hall and offering naturopathy classes, the MP added.

PTI