Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave’ in Bhubaneswar Tuesday.

The PM inaugurated the business summit in Janata Maidan in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Around 7,500 delegates, including some top industrialists, are expected to attend the two-day conclave, a statement said.

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Jindal Steel and Power chairman Naveen Jindal were present at the inauguration function.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

The PM also inaugurated the ‘Make in Odisha’ exhibition, showcasing the state’s achievements in developing an industrial ecosystem.

The conclave will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as an investment destination, the statement said.

Among the programmes being hosted at the conclave are CEOs and leaders’ roundtables, sectoral sessions, B2B meetings, and policy discussions, it said.

