New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday took to Twitter to pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary.

“Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions,” PM Modi tweeted.

महान छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या जयंती दिनी त्यांना नमन! Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His life continues to motivate millions. pic.twitter.com/zrnpT5D5oI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made a mark as a valorous warrior and an outstanding administrator. From building a strong navy to ushering several pro-people policies, he was outstanding in all spheres. He will always be remembered for his opposition to injustice and intimidation” he added.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the epitome of courage and bravery. He fought for the Pride of India. An inspiration of good governance even today.”

Besides political leaders, Tweeple also paid tributes to the the great warrior.

A user wrote, “Saviour of Hindu Dharma and a crusader against Aurengzeb this is how #ShivaJiMaharaj is worshipped in India. Tributes to the legend #Shivaji, Jai Bhavani Jai ShivaJi.”

Another wrote, “He is the first Emperor in the history who abolished slavery. He didn”t force conversion. He respected every religion, he respected women. He sacrificed whole life for Matrubhumi #Maratha. Father of Indian Navy #ChhatrapatiShivaji.”

The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also known as ‘Shivaji Jayanti’, is being celebrated with traditional fervour in Maharashtra Wednesday.

IANS