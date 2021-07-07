Lucknow: PM Modi condoled veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s death July 7 in a post on Twitter.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” PM Modi said in his post on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of Dilip Kumar and said in his post on Twitter, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.”

In a tweet, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said ”Dilip Kumar was a veteran of Indian cinema and an inspiration to innumerable artists. His death is an irreparable loss to the film world. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bahujan Samaj party president and former chief minister Mayawati also expressed grief over the demise of Dilip Kumar and conveyed her condolences to his wife Saira Banu.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to the twitter and wrote, “Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans”.

Amith Shah wrote, “Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji’s family and followers,”

The 98-year-old actor passed away in Mumbai earlier in the day due to age-related illness, his family confirmed. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing-related issues.