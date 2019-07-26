New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday shared pictures from from his visit to Kargil during the 1999 India-Pakistan war. As a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Kashmir, Modi had visited Kargil to express solidarity with the troops there.

Sharing the photos on Twitter on Kargil Victory Day, Modi wrote: “During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable.”

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen posing and interacting with the troops and also meeting an officer at the hospital.

IANS