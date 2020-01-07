New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed his desire to continue to work with him to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a PMO statement said Tuesday.

Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

During the conversation, the prime minister noted that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, “have grown from strength to strength”, it said.

Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

PTI