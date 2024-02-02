New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha Saturday and worth over Rs 11,000 crore in Assam Sunday during his two-day visit to the two states.

In line with his vision to strengthen the country’s energy security, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects aimed at boosting the sector at a public programme in Sambalpur in Odisha, his office said in a statement.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are the Dhamra–Angul pipeline section (412 km) of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra project which has been built at a cost of over Rs 2,450 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga’. The project will connect Odisha with the national gas grid.

He will lay the foundation stone of Nagpur-Jharsuguda natural gas pipeline section (692 km) of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline. The project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,660 crore, will improve the natural gas availability to states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s (NLC) Talabira thermal power project worth more than Rs 27,000 crore, in a boost to his government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.

“This state-of-the-art project will provide reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power contributing significantly to the nation’s energy security and playing a vital role in the country’s economic growth and prosperity,” it said, adding that several road and rail sector projects will also be launched.

The permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur will be inaugurated by the prime minister during his visit.

In Assam, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Maa Kamakhya access corridor, which has been sanctioned under his development initiative for the north eastern region (PM-DevINE). The statement said the project, once completed, will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the famous temple.

Providing world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus of the prime minister, it noted.

He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore, besides several others initiatives to boost sports infrastructure in the state.

These include an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur and upgradation of the Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium.

PTI