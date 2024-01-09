Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embarked on a roadshow in Ahmedabad this evening.

Before their roadshow, Modi welcomed the United Arab Emirates president on the latter’s arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here. After that, the two leaders began their roadshow on a three kilometre-long route starting from the airport.

It will culminate at the Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both of them will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar, officials have said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and stages have been set up for cultural performances on the route that the two leaders will jointly cover.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Around 3 pm, he inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the PMO said.

PTI