Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs15,000 crore in West Bengal Saturday.

The prime minister unveiled the projects at an official function in Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

“Today, we are taking yet another step towards a developed West Bengal. Yesterday, I laid the foundation of and inaugurated projects worth Rs7,000 crore. The initiatives included development projects related to railways, ports and petroleum, among others. Today, again, I am laying the foundation of and inaugurating projects worth Rs15,000 crore,” Modi said.

“These projects will provide momentum to West Bengal’s economic growth and create job opportunities,” he added.

Modi said that West Bengal acts as the “eastern gate” of India.

“This gate has the potential to become the entry point of development in the east,” he said.

“Our govt is developing infrastructure for connectivity via roadways, railways, waterways, and airways in the region,” he said.

The PM laid the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation’s Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2×660 mw), located in the Purulia district.

He inaugurated the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at Rs650 crore.

“Electricity is an important factor that drives the development of every sector of the economy. We are trying to make West Bengal self-reliant for its present and future energy needs,” he said.

“The foundation of the second phase of Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station is a step in that direction. This initiative will bring investments worth over Rs11,000 crore in the state,” he added.

Modi also inaugurated the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at Rs1,986 crore.

He dedicated to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs940 crore in the state. These are the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila line, the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line and a new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad, an official statement said.

The PM said that West Bengal once occupied a place of pride when it came to railways.

“But this legacy was not carried forward, and the state lagged behind,” he said.

PTI