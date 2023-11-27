Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

The prime minister visited the temple at around 8am.

“At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians,” said Modi in a post on ‘X’.

The temple priests showered Vedic blessings on Modi.

The prime minister arrived at Tirumala Sunday night.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi at the Reniginta Airport.

After the temple visit, the Prime Minister will proceed to Telangana.

