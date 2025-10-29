Patna: As Bihar gears up for the Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a massive public meeting in Sakra constituency of Muzaffarpur Wednesday, where he launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling NDA government, alleging that PM Modi “cares only about votes” and not the suffering of the people.

“Narendra Modi is not concerned about anything except votes. If you tell him to dance on the stage and then promise to vote for him, he will start dancing. He can do anything to get votes,” he said, addressing the crowd amid rain.

LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of dramatising religious sentiments for political gain.

“During Chhath, people were bathing in the Yamuna River and offering prayers, while Modi was bathing in a special swimming pool built for himself. This shows he has nothing to do with the faith of Bihar — he only wants your votes,” he alleged.

The Congress MP also claimed that PM Modi is working for industrialists instead of the poor.

“After elections, Narendra Modi will not be seen with farmers or the poor. He destroyed small industries and only benefits industrialists,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said, adding, “Our dream is to make things ‘Made in Bihar,’ not ‘Made in China.’”

LoP Rahul Gandhi was joined on stage by Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial face of the Grand Alliance, and Mukesh Sahani, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief.

Both leaders called on voters to “uproot the double-engine government” of the NDA, accusing it of betraying the poor and backward communities.

The Congress leader further alleged that education and employment in Bihar have suffered due to government neglect.

“Education has lost meaning in Bihar. Paper leaks have ruined the future of hardworking youth. Biharis are forced to take loans and migrate for education and jobs. You will find them under the AIIMS flyover in Delhi, struggling to survive,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

He also reiterated the INDIA Bloc’s promise to conduct a nationwide caste census and to focus on social justice if elected

“We demanded a caste census, but PM Modi and the BJP are silent. They are against social justice. Nitish Kumar is under the BJP’s control,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi ended his address by urging the people of Bihar to vote for change.

“Now is the time to change this government. We will form a government that represents every caste and every religion — a government for all Indians. This is the guarantee of the Grand Alliance,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said, promising to establish one of India’s best universities in Bihar within five years.