Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati, marking a deeply emotional moment for the people of the state.

The Prime Minister offered floral tributes and garlanded the bust of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the six-year-long anti-foreigner agitation that began in 1979, remembering the sacrifices made to protect Assam’s identity, culture and rights.

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra is dedicated to the 860 people who lost their lives during the Assam Movement.

During his visit, PM Modi also toured the martyrs’ gallery, where busts of all the martyrs have been installed, paying respect to each of them.

His presence at the memorial was seen as a strong gesture of acknowledgement of Assam’s turbulent past and the price paid by its people.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the moment as deeply emotional, recalling what he termed the “dark days” in Assam’s history.

CM Sarma alleged that during earlier regimes, particularly under the Congress, the state suffered due to unchecked illegal infiltration, violence against indigenous people, and economic decline, which pushed Assam into instability and uncertainty.

Drawing a contrast with the present, the Chief Minister said that Assam is now witnessing a phase of peace, development and renewed confidence.

He said that people across the state are celebrating growth and progress, while the Prime Minister has shown personal sensitivity towards Assam’s history by honouring the martyrs and recognising their role in safeguarding the state’s cultural identity.

CM Sarma further stated that PM Modi’s consistent focus on Assam’s development reflects a deeper commitment to the region, asserting that the Prime Minister has invested more time and resources in Assam’s growth than any of his predecessors.

He credited the “double engine” government at the Centre and the state for accelerating Assam’s transformation.

Calling it an Assam renaissance, the Chief Minister said the state is steadily moving towards a future marked by peace, prosperity and stability, with the sacrifices of the Assam Movement martyrs continuing to guide its path forward.

IANS