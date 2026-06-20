Rairangpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha Saturday on a one-day visit during which he, along with President Droupadi Murmu, will attend the second anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in the state and launch development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore.

An Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter carrying Modi from Kalaikunda Air Force Station in neighbouring West Bengal landed at the Pahadpur helipad in Mayurbhanj district.

He was received by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, among others.

Accompanied by CM Majhi, Modi proceeded to Pahadpur, the native village of President Murmu’s in-laws.

In a rare occasion, both President Murmu and PM Modi will participate together in programmes at Pahadpur before travelling to nearby Rairangpur for the state government’s second anniversary celebrations.

The event is being held under the theme, “Vikas Ra Dhara, Odisha Sara” (Stream of Development Across Odisha).

During the programme, the president and the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore across sectors including energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation.

The two leaders will also address a large public gathering.

Welcoming the PM, Majhi said in a social media post, “A warm welcome to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to Odisha. The visit marks another defining moment in Odisha’s growth story.”

He said that under Modi’s leadership, the “double-engine government” was accelerating development through transformative infrastructure, record investments, expanded opportunities and improved quality of life for the people of Odisha.

“With renewed momentum and a shared commitment to progress, Odisha continues to emerge as a key growth engine of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and move steadily towards the vision of a Samruddha Odisha,” Majhi added.

A warm welcome to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to Odisha. The visit marks another defining moment in Odisha’s growth story. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Double Engine Government is accelerating development at… pic.twitter.com/d6cqDclNwe — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 20, 2026

President Murmu, who stayed overnight at her residence in Rairangpur, reached Pahadpur earlier in the day. On her 68th birthday, she received a warm and colourful welcome from local residents, who greeted her with flowers, traditional drum beats and tribal cultural performances.