New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 3rd Global Potato Conclave at Gandhinagar, Gujarat through video conferencing on Tuesday. The three-day mega conference begins January 28 and ends January 30.

During the event, the Prime Minister is expected to take stock of the achievements and opportunities in the area of potato research, trade and industry, and value chain management and set a roadmap for the decade.

The Conclave provides a meeting ground for all stakeholders to facilitate future planning by involving everyone related to the potato sector. This will be a unique event to expose different stakeholders of the country to the frontiers of knowledge and innovations in potato research.

The three major components of the conclave include – the potato conference, the agri expo and potato field day. It will have 10 themes out of which 8 themes are based on basic and applied research. The remaining two themes will have special emphasis on potato trade, value chain management and policy issues.

The Conclave is being organized by Indian Potato Association (IPA) in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, and ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla and International Potato Centre (CIP), Lima, Peru.

The Gandhinagar conclave is in the third of the series and held every ten years to review the achievements in potato sector and set a roadmap for the next decade. The last two decades have witnessed two Global Potato Conferences organized in 1999 and 2008.