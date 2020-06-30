New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November. In a televised address to the nation, Narendra Modi also said the Centre was working on a ‘one nation, one ration card’ initiative. On the extension of the PMGKAY, he said it will cost the government Rs 90,000 crore more.

Under the scheme, five kgs of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.

Modi also said timely lockdown to contain coronavirus and other decisions saved many lives, but added that since ‘Unlock 1’ has begun, people have shown negligence. He said people should be careful and take all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said in comparison to other countries across the globe, India has done well in dealing with the pandemic.

Details to follow