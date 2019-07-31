New Delhi: The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an appearance on popular Discovery Channel’s show ‘Man Vs Wild’ has taken the world of social media by storm.

It all started with a tweet July 29 by adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, sharing that Modi will be appearing in a special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park.

The episode will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.

The hashtag #PMModiOnDiscovery has won the Twitter world in just two days. With over 1.2 billion impressions on Twitter, #PMModiOnDiscovery is said to be one of the most used hashtags on Twitter to promote a television show ever.

In a span of less than 12 hours since the tweet first made an appearance, the hashtag reached 728 million people through over 2,04,200 mentions by more than 2,06,200 users as per the data from global media intelligence firm Meltwater.

#PMModiOnDiscovery was the top trend in India on the day of announcement. The trend also made waves globally entering the elite top three trends.

Modi will appear in the ‘Man Vs Wild’ episode August 12.

Check out some of the best tweets below:

Modiji: Rahul Bose paid Rs. 442 for 2 bananas Bear Grylls: You guys pay money for food?#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/pC5nUhWkyh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 29, 2019

Discovery network after episode of Man vs Wild with PM Modi #PMModionDiscovery #manvswild pic.twitter.com/4iatBKVRxY — yash.uk (@UkeyYash) July 29, 2019

PM Modi used to appear on News Channels Then on Entertainment Channels ( By his movie ) Now #PMModionDiscovery Waiting for him on Sanskar, Aastha Then on Star Sports And finally on Netflix 😂 — Sandeep Kakadiya (@stkakadiya) July 29, 2019

When you finally meet the person whose Netflix ID you use. #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/2HItVfhE8E — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 29, 2019

Modiji: Dhinchak Pooja has released a new song Bear Grylls: That's why I live in the jungle#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/ZbNpuhz0OQ — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 29, 2019

#PMModionDiscovery me trying to copy my class monitor's assignment be like : pic.twitter.com/U8uAO2FQ43 — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 29, 2019

