New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Sunday hit out on the Centre after the rupee slid against dollar.

In a tweet, he said, “PM’s mastery in ‘Entire Distraction Science’ can’t hide these disasters — Rs at 78/$, $17 bn LIC value lost, WPI Inflation at 30yr high

Unemployment at all-time high Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL.”

“While Indians struggle, the PM is busy planning his next distraction,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi has targeted the government over the Agnipath scheme.

” When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces,” he said in his tweet.

The Congress leaders are going to protest nationwide on the Agnipath Scheme on Monday.

Congress’ 20 senior leaders and spokespersons will address press meets in 20 cities at 1 p.m. Sunday ‘Agnipath ki Baat: Yuwaon se Vishwasghaat’.

“Tmrw @INCIndia will protest in every Assembly constituency against this anti-youth & anti-national security scheme bulldozed thro’ without discussion.” Jairam tweeted.