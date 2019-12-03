Kukudakhandi: Panic gripped residents after 81 sheep of two villages died due to pneumonia at Narsinghpur in Ganjam district.

After preliminary treatment, veterinarians indicated that the sheep might have died of pneumonia. A scientific team comprising two forensic experts from Cuttack visited the village and confirmed the claims. The team members said the animals were dying after pneumonia attack.

The dead animals belong to two siblings Binu Goud and Muna Goud who own about 250 sheep. The remaining sheep are now being treated with injections and medicines. However, their condition has not improved as the animals are unable to walk properly, the two villagers said.

The spread of the disease has triggered panic among the villagers who earn their living by rearing sheep and other livestock. The villagers have demanded the state government’s intervention and financial assistance to the owner of the animals.

