Kanash: With the arrival of winter, migratory birds from various parts of Europe have made Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon in Khurda district, their domain.

This year, however, instead of their usual resting place at Nalabana, the birds have flocked to Uttaranasi. Shortage of food at Nalabana has prompted them to do so.

Uttaranasi offers a large variety of food for the birds. The stretch from Bhushandpur to Jagadal is covered with water lily and other aquatic weeds which the winged guests like to feast on.

But then the boon has turned a bane for them as poachers are killing and capturing the birds on a regular basis. The thick weeds at Uttaranasi are a hindrance for patrolling boats of the forest department to visit the area. As a result poachers are having a field day.

Most of the poachers visit the Uttaranasi stretch in the evening and return early morning the next day. Hence it becomes very difficult for the patrolling boats to control them. These poachers use various methods to hunt and catch the birds. While some use sedatives, others use nets and bright lights. However, irrespective of the methods, these poachers are endangering the lives of the migratory birds.

Expressing their dissatisfaction at the turn of events, ornithologists, bird lovers and local villagers have sought the forest department’s immediate intervention to protect these migratory guests.

PNN