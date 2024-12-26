Kota: Devendra Sandal had wanted to take better care of his wife and father-in-law and wanted to spend more time at home to do it. He had applied for voluntary retirement this September as he was a devoted husband, a co-worker said.

Little did he know, that he would be dealt such a shock when on his last day in office, his wife Deepika Sandal suddenly collapses and dies of cardiac arrest during the farewell party.

“The point of getting voluntary retirement was lost for Sandal sir within moments,” said Neha Kumari, who is the interim manager in place of Devendra at Central Warehouse Corporation, Kota.

“Manager sir (Devendra) was very caring towards his wife who had low blood pressure and cardiac issues,” Neha Kumari told PTI.

“Since the couple was childless, his wife had to stay alone at home during his duty hours,” she said, adding that Deepika’s 92-year-old father also lived with them.

“In order to take better care of his wife and father-in-law, he had applied for voluntary retirement in September this year,” she said. “Unfortunately, destiny had for something else in store for Sandal Sir,” she added.

A video of the farewell party surfaced online Wednesday.

Deepika, about 50 years old, had a pleasant smile on her face when her husband was being given a warm send-off Tuesday. Within seconds, a room filled with mirth and laughter, people posing for pictures with bouquets, turned tragic.

In the video clip, a staffer is seen garlanding Devendra as Deepika is standing by his side. Then, Deepika starts to appear weak and sits down on a chair. Just as people notice her, and call out for water thinking she could just be dizzy. Just as Devendra holds her, she collapses on the table in front of her.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital but within minutes, they were informed that Deepika had died, Neha Kumari said. “Deepika madam was of jolly temperament and was amiable but she had blood pressure and cardiac ailments,” she said.

Speaking to some reporters Thursday, Devendra said his wife had diabetes and hypertension and cardiac issues. Deepika died of a cardiac arrest Tuesday, he said.

Doctors had told them that only 30 per cent of her heart was functional. He said he was worried about her health, which is why he asked for voluntary retirement three years ahead of his retirement age.

Deepika had planned a feast and decorated their home with flowers for his welcome following the farewell at the office in the evening, Devendra told reporters.

