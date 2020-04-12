Bhubaneswar: Police arrested two couples Saturday near Tankapani road in the state capital for violating lockdown norms. The two couples were found sitting under an overbridge in close proximity without wearing masks and chatting when the police nabbed them. They had also violated social distancing norms when they were nabbed by personnel on patrol in a PCR van.

Since both the girls were above 18 years of age, they were allowed to go home after signing a bond stating that they will not violate lockdown rules again. The two boys belong to Kedarpalli area of this city while the girls are from Balianta block.

It is not clear as to how the two girls managed to reach Tankapani road from Balianta with the lockdown in place. Even though the girls have been handed over to their respective families, the two boys were detained. Sources however, said they were later released Sunday after signing bonds similar to what the girls did.

