Bhubaneswar: Saheed Nagar police arrested Wednesday, a youth in connection with the alleged suicide of MCA student Ashrita Senapati in the city. The arrested youth has been identified as Satyaprakash Das. Sources said he is the boyfriend of the deceased. Satyprakash is an employee of an IT company in the Odisha capital, police said.

The decision to arrest Satyaprakash was taken after his name was found on a number of occasions in what police are calling the alleged suicide note of Ashrita. Sources said that Ashrita decided to end her life as Satyaprakash was allegedly torturing her physically and mentally. The sources also added that both Ashrita and Satyaprakash belong to the same village in Bhadrak district and had been in a relationship for over nine years.

Ashrita had developed friendship with a youth in 2019. Since then she and Satyaprakash had been over loggerheads over this ‘new-found’ friendship sources said. Police are also examining the call records of the deceased student. If necessary, the new friend of Ashrita will also be interrogated, police said.

Ashrita was found hanging inside a rented house in Acharya Vihar area here July 5. She was pursuing MCA course in a private engineering college in the city.

However, there is another angle to the story also. Sources said that Ashrita’s father works as a security guard and may have failed to meet the financial needs of his daughter which led to the tragic demise of the student. Police are looking into all the angles.