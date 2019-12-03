Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested a temple priest, who was on the run after raping a minor tribal girl in Kadapa district. D. Ravi alias Satyanarayana, who was hiding in East Godavari district, was apprehended by the police after they were alerted by their counterparts in Kadapa.

According to police, the priest, who had changed his getup and was calling up his family by using the mobile phone of others, was arrested in Annavaram.

The priest had allegedly raped 14-year-old tribal girl on the pretext of teaching her the Bhagawad Gita. The incident had occurred in Reddivaripalli in Kadapa district November 27.

Police had registered a case on a complaint by the victim. The priest was since absconding.