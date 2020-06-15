Balasore: The mystery behind the disappearance of a 30-year-old person was solved Monday when police found his body at the backyard of his residence. The man had been missing for the past five days. Police said that the youth was allegedly killed by his younger brother who then buried the body at the backyard.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Hembram, a resident of Basuchakuri village under Basta police limits in Balasore district. The accused is his younger brother Tima.

Sources said villagers and family members were actually in the dark about the whereabouts of Rohit, who went missing June 10. The family members had lodged a complaint at the Basta police station in this regards.

Police while continuing with their investigation reached Rohit’s house and interrogated the family members. Tima appeared a bit nervous during the interrogation and on subsequent grilling confessed to the crime.

Tima also narrated the chain of events that led to the killing. He said that there was an altercation between the two of them. Things turned ugly and soon he beat up Rohit badly and in the process killed him. The accused then took the police to the spot where he had buried the body.

Police then exhumed the body and sent it for post-mortem. They booked Tima for murder and arrested him.

PNN