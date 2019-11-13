Sundargarh: Police arrested a person from his residence at Sector-15 in Rourkela of Sundargarh district Wednesday for impersonating a doctor.

The accused has been identified as Padmanabhan Mukhi Karwa.

Karwa’s offense came to light after a group of people of Nuagaon sought the intervention of Sundargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and Public Health Officer (PHO) in this connection after obtaining his educational documents through Right To Information (RTI).

According to police officials, Karwa has been arrested for allegedly working as a fake doctor at Nuagaon Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the Sundargarh district for three years by furnishing forged documents, the police said.

Karwa was registered with Bihar Medical Council and as per his certificates; he had completed MBBS in VSS Medical College, Burla in 2002. The man practiced as an imposter for three years in Odisha.

When he was summoned by the Chief District Medical Officer for verification of his certificates, Karwa flee from the spot.

Karwa was appointed at Nuagaon PHC as a medical officer (MO) in August 2016 by former CDMO Sashibhusan Nayak. He left his past jobs at Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Bandhamunda Railways Hospital and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) hospital after his fraudulence was exposed.

