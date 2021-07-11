Gandhinagar: The police in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpur area Sunday asked the people residing there to shut down their windows and doors facing a community hall that will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Home Amit Shah.

Citing security reasons, the Vejalpur Police station Police Inspector L.D. Odedra had requested the residents of Swaminarayan Swati society and other societies around the Vejalpur community hall to shut down their windows and doors.

“As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving here to inaugurate the Vejalpur community hall and as the dignitary is protected with a Z+ security, looking at the security reasons, we request every residents to shut down their windows and doors facing the hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday,” said the letter from Odedra to the residents.

“This is just a request, it’s not an order. For easing of the surveillance for our men we have requested the citizens. If windows and doors facing the hall are shut, we will have less areas to monitor for security, that was the purpose and nothing else,” Odedra told the IANS.

Asked whether any instructions had been issued to him regarding this letter he said, “No such instructions have been passed down on me. These requests are purely from my side.”

The Union Home Minister is on a three day visit to his home state to carry out a host of functions and inaugurations. Shah would be inaugurating various works of the Indian Railways, Vejalpur community hall and a party plot.