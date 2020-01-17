Mumbai: The police here have busted a ‘high-profile’ sex racket operating out of a luxury hotel in the Andheri locality. The police have arrested a 29-year-old woman identified as Priya Sharma who is said to be the kingpin of the racket. They have also rescued three female artistes including a minor who have worked in TV shows. The three had been forced into prostitution according to the police and one of them had tipped the authorities regarding the clandestine operation.

The Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai police conducted the raids at the hotel at Andheri East late Thursday evening, informed an official.

“During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket, was arrested,” the official informed.

“Priya Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East. However, she was involved in immoral activities,” said senior inspector of SS branch Sandesh Revale.

While one of the rescued is a woman actor and singer, who has worked in Savdhaan India TV crime show, another one has worked in a Marathi movie and serials. The minor has worked in a web series, Revale added.

A case has been registered against Sharma. Police said that an investigation has been launched as many influential persons are believed to be her customers. The accused used to lure struggling actresses with the promise that she would introduce them to influential persons in the TV and film industry. Then she would force them into prostitution.

Agencies