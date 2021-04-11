Bhubaneswar: In the wake of gangster Sheikh Hyder escaping from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Commissionerate Police Sunday launched a massive operation to trace him out.

A core team has been constituted comprising senior cops of Twin City to nab the gangster who is now on the run. In addition, four special teams were also formed for the purpose, an official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the notorious gangster who has been serving a life term in connection with a murder and several other crimes escaped from the hospital while undergoing treatment Saturday.

Also read: Odisha Transport Dept asks Commissionerate Police to arrest drunk drivers in Twin City

The police are still clueless on whereabouts of Hyder who managed to give an APR constable a slip at the hospital. Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi held a closed-door meeting with senior police officials including Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh last night.

“We are keeping a close surveillance and have constituted a core team comprising senior officials who were part of investigations of old cases related to Hyder and Tito,” Priyadarshi said briefing media persons.

A recent photograph of the notorious gangster has been circulated among all SPs of bordering districts of Odisha including Balasore and Mayurbhanj. The SPs of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have also been communicated, the Police Commissioner added.

PNN