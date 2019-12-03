Kaniha: Following the recovery of decapitated body of Duryodhan Tung November 28 from a well at Balisahi village under Rangali police limits in Angul, Police managed to crack the case. Police confirmed that extra-marital reason was behind the murder of Duryodhan.

Deceased’s lover Reena Samal (40) of Rengali village, her husband Subash Samal (45) and her brother Kuna Samal (28) were arrested and court forwarded Monday afternoon.

According to Rengali police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sarojkant Samal, Duryodhan (40), a resident of Baliposisahi, was a married person. He had been in a relationship with Reena. As it came out, there a dispute erupted between the two families. But, Duryodhan and Reena had not snapped their relationship and went on meeting each other secretly.

This led to a quarrel between Duryodhan and his wife. Family members of Duryodhan’s in-laws’ also tried to persuade Duryodhan to snap the relationship.

Realising the dispute going from bad to worse, Reena’s husband Subash and her brother Kuna hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Duryodhan.

As per the plan, Reena called up Duryodhan November 27, saying she was waiting for him at the well behind her house. Unaware of the whole plan, Duryodhan reached there where Subash and Kuna had already been waiting for his arrival.

They strangulated him and threw his body into the well. Later they suspected Duryodhan might not have died. So Subash and Kuna went into the well with a billhook and decapitated the body. Later Reena helped the duo come out of the well.

The following morning when the decapitated body was recovered, police detained Kuna and Subash. But while interrogating Reena, she broke down and narrated the whole episode.

PNN