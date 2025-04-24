Jajpur: A day after a six-year-old boy went missing, his body was recovered from an abandoned stone quarry in Odisha’s Jajpur district Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivu Rout, son of Bauribandhu Rout of Chargotha village under Jenapur police limits, they said.

Jenapur police station Inspector in charge Nirupama Jena said police have detained the father on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s maternal uncle, and further investigation is underway.

According to reports, Shivu was last seen playing on the road in front of his maternal uncle’s house Wednesday evening. He went missing Wednesday evening.

His body was found floating in the water accumulated in the abandoned quarry of the village Thursday morning.

The local people, including the boy’s grandfather, raised suspicion on Shivu’s father, Bauri Rout, who had thrown out his wife and son from his house some days ago. Shivu and his mother were staying at his maternal grandfather’s house. They alleged that the father eliminated his own son for getting married to another woman.

Police from the Jenapur police station recovered the body of the boy from the abandoned stone quarry. Scientific teams have been pressed into service to get leads on the crime, and the police investigation is on.

As tension mounted in the area and local people started searching for Bauri, the police deployed one platoon (30 personnel) force at the village to maintain law and order in the locality.

