Dharakote: Police Wednesday detained a youth on charge of lynching a four-year-old boy at Mundamarai village under this police limit in Ganjam district, the previous day.

The accused was identified as Srikant Sethi, son of Kirtan Sethi of the village. A team led by Aska SDPO Umashankar Singh detained the accused and interrogated him in this connection. Meanwhile, a scientific team also visited the spot and seized some articles from the crime spot.

The deceased is four-year-old Nitesh Patra, son of Gobind Patra in the village. He had gone missing from home Tuesday afternoon.

Family members searched for him but failed to trace him. Finally, someone informed them to have seen him with Srikant. They visited the house of Srikant and recovered him dead, lying in a pool of blood on his terrace. Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem after the victim’s family members lodged a complaint at the police station.

