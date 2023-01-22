Nilagiri: A police driver was arrested on charges of raping a woman, whom he befriended on Facebook, after making her unconscious with sedative-laced drinks and later looting her of lakhs by threatening to make her obscene videos and photographs viral under this police limits in Balasore district, police said.

The accused was identified as Goutam Mahal, 30, a driver of national highway police patrolling vehicle in Simulia area near Nilagiri in Balasore district. The survivor, a native of Jajpur district is married in Nilagiri area and is mother of a four year old girl.

The incident has spread shockwaves in the area. Goutam befriended the woman through Facebook, three years back. Their friendship grew over the years but Goutam once gave the woman a sedative laced drink and made her unconscious.

Taking advantage of the situation, he raped her and clicked her obscene photographs and videos on his mobile phone. Later, he threatened the woman of making the videos and photographs viral and demanded money from her.

Left with no option, she gave Rs 1.20 lakh to Goutam without the knowledge of her husband. However, that failed to deter Goutam as he along with another friend demanded more money from her while repeatedly threatening to make the obscene videos and photographs viral.

Frustrated, the survivor lodged a written complaint at the Nilagiri police station, Friday. Nilagiri police registered a case and arrested the accused youth. A medical examination was conducted on Goutam and the survivor before producing the former in court.

PNN