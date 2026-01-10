Bengaluru: Police in Karnataka Saturday submitted a chargesheet against six accused in connection with sending vulgar and threatening messages to Vijayalaxmi, the wife of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan.

In the chargesheet, police stated that the investigation is still in progress and that efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused who are absconding.

Police said the chargesheet was filed as investigating officers were required to submit it within 60 days of the registration of the case. The FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Police had arrested six accused, including fans of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep. Among those arrested are a software professional and a petrol bunk manager.

Vijayalaxmi filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station against several social media accounts for posting abusive comments against her. She submitted a complaint along with photographs against 15 Instagram IDs and more than 150 offensive comments.

She also filed a complaint at the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office, submitting screenshots of the hate comments she received along with details of the respective accounts, and urged the authorities to take action.

It may be recalled that Vijayalaxmi had alleged inaction on the part of Bengaluru Police regarding her complaint against several social media accounts for posting “abusive comments” against her. However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh had rejected the allegation and clarified that the investigation was underway.

Vijayalaxmi wrote a social media post on the issue: “My complaint has been completely neglected. I believe that the law is the same for everyone, but this experience has made me question that belief. This has come as a surprise to me,” she wrote.

“Action was initiated within a day in another woman’s complaint. When I lodged a complaint, there has been no action, and I have been neglected,” she stated.

Kannada actress and former Congress MP Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, had lodged a complaint against Darshan’s fans for issuing rape threats to her after she stood with the family of the victim in the fan murder case. Police had acted swiftly in that case and made arrests.

On social media, Vijayalaxmi stated, “I have always believed that the system and the law are the same for everyone in our country. But, honestly, this experience has made me question that belief. Even after follow-up by my lawyers, there has been no action. Today, I had to personally go and remind them that I am still waiting for my complaint, even to be looked into.”

IANS