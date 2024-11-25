Nuapada: Odisha Police has placed an inspector in Nuapada district under suspension on the charge of ‘gross misconduct’ and dereliction of duty, an official said Monday.

In an order issued by DGP YB Khurania, it is said that Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Jonk police station in Nuapada district, Gurudev Karmi, has been placed under suspension and during the period of his suspension Karmi will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, SWR, Koraput, the official said.

The police Saturday busted a gambling den at Thelkobeda village under the jurisdiction of Jonk police station and arrested 80 people. The raid was conducted as per credible information received by DGP.

During the raid at the gambling den, Rs 50 lakh cash, 25 cars and over 10 motorcycles were seized, he added.

PTI