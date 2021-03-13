Bhubaneswar: The officer-in-charge of Janla outpost in Bhubaneswar was suspended for dereliction of duty, a top police official Saturday said.

The officer has been identified as Satyabrata Grahacharya.

According to a source, Ganjam police had seized ganja from a vehicle at a place under Janla police limits in Bhubaneswar. The cops had followed the vehicle all the way from Ganjam to Bhubaneswar and seized the contraband. Later the vehicle was taken to Janla police station.

The owner of the vehicle had got the release order of his vehicle from a court in January. In February, the owner of the vehicle had come to Janla police station with relevant documents to get the vehicle released.

It was then found that a woman’s decomposed body was lying inside the vehicle. The body was then sent to AIIMS for postmortem. The postmortem report revealed that the deceased was a 45-year-old woman and asphyxiation was the cause of her death.

While the deceased has so far been not identified, it is claimed that she might be a mentally ill person. In this case, the duty of the OIC was found wanting that led to his suspension Saturday.

