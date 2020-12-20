Cuttack: Acting on the FIR lodged by Odia film actress Varsha Priyadarshini, Purighat police Sunday registered a case against actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhab Mohanty.

The case has been registered under Sections 498A, 341, and 506 of the IPC against Anubhav and two of his associates, a source said.

Notably, Varsha had lodged a fresh FIR against her husband MP Anubhav Mohanty at Purighat police station in Cuttack Saturday.

In her FIR, Varsha had alleged that Anubhav locked her in a room from outside and gave one of the keys to the security guard while keeping another with himself. Police collected the key from the security guard and rescued Varsha by unlocking the room.

Notably, rounds of mediation between Anubhav and Varsha have been conducted by the top court mediation centre through videoconference to settle their marital discord. Varsha lodged the FIR after a video showing the celebrity couple indulged in severe altercation went viral two days ago.

Earlier in the day, Anubhav appeared before the SDJM court here in connection with the case previously filed by Varsha.

Anubhav submitted his reply on the case in an affidavit. The court had earlier served a notice on him in connection with a domestic violence case filed by Varsha.

“I appeared before the court and submitted my response. I am praying to God and you also pray that the wrongdoer may get punishment. I have full faith in the law and I am sure justice will prevail,” Anubhav said.

PNN