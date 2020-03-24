Sambalpur: The state government had directed all the foreign returnees to register their names at the Health Department. It was also said the person who registers her/his name within 48 hours of his/her return will be awarded. However, a case (Case No. 137/20) has been registered against a youth of Dhanupali area in Sambalpur district for not registering his name with the government.

“As the youth tried to mislead the government by concealing his identity and did not register at the district health department, we have registered a case against him,” said SDPO Tapan Kumar Swain of Sadar police station.

The 30-year-old youth had returned from Uzbekistan, March 7. When the police and the District Headquarters Hospital came to know his arrival, they raided the youth’s house.

As per the medical team, he does not show symptoms of coronavirus as of now. The police directed him to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

