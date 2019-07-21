Angul: Taking suo motu cognizance of the case of an eight-year-old girl being raped and dumped at a place in this town, the police Sunday registered a rape and attempt to murder case against an unspecified person, informed DIG Narasingha Bhol.

The incident being a sensitive one, Angul Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mahapatra has formed three teams to probe into the matter. “The accused will soon be nabbed,” Bhol told reporters.

On the other hand, a team comprising three doctors is treating the survivor at DHH.

PNN