Cuttack: Financial hardships for the poor strata of the society have been quite evident since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have become desperate to make both ends meet. Cases of suicide, domestic violence are on the rise due to the pandemic. Every day one gets to hear tragic news or the other.

The latest heart-breaking example comes from Cuttack district, where a couple was recently detained by the police. They had allegedly sold their two-year-old baby son for Rs 2000.

Sources said, a couple from Asureswar Pachayat in Salipur under Nischintakoili police limit of Cuttack district had sold the baby to Raghunath Mallick in Sridharpur village under Derbis block of the district, Sunday.

Acting on reliable information, District Child Protection Unit authorities with the help of Nischintakoili police rescued the baby from the house of Malick in Sridharpur village Friday morning.

Police at the same time detained the father of the boy Ajay Kumar Singh, his wife Lata Singh as well as Mallick.

Mallick during interrogation revealed that Ajay is a close relative. “I have two daughters while Ajay has three sons. So I talked to him about adopting one of his sons. He also agreed because his financial condition is not. We mutually agreed on the deal even though we did not put it on pen and paper. Ajay meanwhile denied of having sold his son. “I have sent my son to Mallick to observe some rituals. Once that is done I will take my son back home.

Child Line Coordinator Narayan Shukla however informed that it is a clear case of selling of a minor. “Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) informed us about the incident and we acted upon the order of CWC (Child Welfare Committee) and CDPO to trace the baby,” said Shukla.

“The statements of the baby’s parents and Mallick do not match. Also we have reliable information that it is a case of selling a minor,” added Shukla.

Nischintakoili CDPO Lilabati Sethi stated that parents are not accepting the charge that they have sold their baby.

“We are conducting our investigations. Hopefully the truth will emerge soon,” stated Sethi. “If the accused are found to be involved in child selling and buying legal action will be taken against them,” she added.

PNN