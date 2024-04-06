Balasore: The newborn baby boy who was allegedly stolen Thursday from the district headquarters hospital here has been rescued, police said Friday. They added that the boy has been reunited with his parents while a woman has been detained in this connection. Police managed to crack the case quickly by scanning the CCTV footage of cameras installed within the hospital. The infant was rescued from Durgadevi village, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath informed.

The baby was undergoing treatment at the DHH after he was diagnosed with jaundice. His mother Tikili Barik had gone to talk to a doctor when the alleged theft took place. After returning, Tikili found that in place of her son, an infant girl was lying on the cot. Later, Tikili and her husband Susant Barik complained the police outpost inside the hospital. While scanning the CCTV footage of various cameras, cops found that a woman was leaving the hospital with the baby boy and acting as if it was her son. The cops traced the woman to Durgadevi village in the district and rescued the baby. Police said that during interrogation, the woman confessed that she had taken the boy from the cot and in his place had placed her own daughter. “Except for the CCTV footage, we did not have much information. However, we managed to procure information about the woman by talking to various people in the hospital including doctors of the Gynaecology department. Accordingly, a team went to the village and rescued the baby. We are happy that we have managed to reunite the baby with his original parents,” Nath said.